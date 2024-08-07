‘Telangana means business’: CM exhorts biz honchos to invest in India’s youngest State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enthralled the top CEOs and business honchos at an official roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India, New York on Tuesday. The Chief Minister showcased Telangana as the best destination for investments since the government developed a strong ecosystem for global companies for its business expansion in Telangana state. The CM also highlighted the upcoming ‘Future City’, the fourth city in Greater Hyderabad limits with a lot of exceptional facilities. Over 20 chairpersons, CEOs representing well-known companies from varied sectors, including pharma, IT, technology, EV, GCC, biotech, and shipping sectors, among others, attended.

Showcasing the strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana as a top investment destination, he said, “We are now a powerhouse in software, life-sciences and Pharma, with a strong base in Aerospace, Defense, Electronics and other sectors. We helped the world overcome Covid by making millions of vaccines for people for many countries.”

“We have great infrastructure, wonderful talent and offer best policy support from our government for investors. Hyderabad, a 425-year-old city built by the Nizams, is interestingly almost the same age as the United States of America”, the CM said.

Speaking about the ambitious projects which offer sui generis opportunities for investment into the future and promise exponential growth, Revanth Reddy said, “We are building a fourth city – the Future City. It will be India’s answer to the future. It will be India’s first net zero city. Future City will become a hub for AI, medical tourism, sports, software and pharma. It is like a second round of gold rush. We are creating a New Industrial Policy to match our dreams. We will make it very easy to start a new business and expand your existing business in Telangana. I keep saying – Telangana means business. I mean it.”

“As top global business leaders, you understand the power of dreams very well. You understand the passion needed to build great things. Telangana today has both passion and vision. Please come and visit my city, my state, and let us discuss great opportunities. Together, we can make a great future,” he added.

IT minister D Sridhar Babu made an elaborate pitch on the current strengths of Hyderabad for a variety of industry sectors and detailed the policies that would enable the Chief Minister’s vision to make Telangana a viable alternate to China for manufacturing and develop Hyderabad into one of the top 10 cities in the world.