Telangana MLC elections 2021: KTR urges graduates to exercise their voting right

Minister KT Rama Rao and GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi cast their vote to elect Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar MLC.

While the minister cast his vote at Shaikpet tahsildar's office in Banjara Hills, the mayor cast her vote at a polling booth in Banjara Hills. Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to all the graduates in Telangana to exercise their right to vote and vote for the right candidate who fights for the development.

"In the last graduates' MLC election, only 39 polling percentage had been recorded and I request the graduates exercise their voting right and increase the polling percentage," the minister said.

Former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and his wife also cast their vote to elect the MLC.