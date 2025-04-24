Telangana on High Alert Ahead of Bharat Summit, Miss World Events Amid Terror Threats

The Telangana government has issued a security alert after central intelligence agencies warned that more attacks could occur following the Kashmir Pahalgam terror attack. In response, the police department has heightened vigilance, particularly with two significant events set to take place in Hyderabad—the Bharat Summit (April 25-26) and the Miss World-2025 competition (from May 7).

Terror Threats and Event Security

The Bharat Summit, which will discuss political, economic, and international issues, is expected to draw around 400 delegates from 100 countries, including prominent figures like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, contestants from 140 countries are set to attend the Miss World competition. Due to the prestige of these events, security has been significantly strengthened in and around the venues, including HICC and Cyberabad.

Police and Intelligence Agencies on High Alert

Following intelligence warnings of potential terrorist attacks across the country, the state police have been instructed to remain on high alert. This includes bolstering security in tourist areas and locations that have already been targeted by terrorists. Special attention is being given to areas near Hi-Tech City, where there is a high concentration of foreign nationals.

Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and DGP Jitender have directed all law enforcement agencies to take immediate action. Counter-intelligence teams are actively monitoring suspicious activities, while police patrols and checks will be intensified, particularly in the old city area known for housing many old criminals.

Enhanced Surveillance and Proactive Measures

The Cyberabad Commissionerate area will be under intense surveillance starting from the night of April 24. Additionally, security personnel will conduct checks in neighborhoods with a high number of foreign visitors. The police are also focusing on areas with a history of criminal activity to prevent any untoward incidents during these high-profile events.



