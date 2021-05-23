Telangana: People demand cap on HRCT test price

Hyderabad: As High Resolution CT (HRCT) scan is mandatory to confirm Covid-19, private testing labs in Hyderabad were taking this as advantage and charging high fees for the test. Labs were charging Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 and sometimes even more. People were forced to pay the amount demanded by the lab as the government did not fixed the rate for HRCT test like it has fixed cap for beds in hospitals.



It was observed that several Ministers like Harish Rao and Gangula Kamlakar conducted a high level meeting with district officials in their constituencies and visited the labs to review the prices at private labs. The Ministers instructed the labs to reduce the cost of the test and not to charge more than Rs 2,000 or Rs 2,200 and it's said that the labs in districts have been following the orders.

Though there are labs across the State that will conduct various tests but there is no facility to conduct HRCT at government pathology labs. People were forced to pay hefty amount for the scan. Most of the people have to take the test twice – one to confirm the infection and another one after recovery. People urging government to fix the prove for the test as it's unabarabe for the majority of the people. Faheem Uddin a resident from Chandangar said "after feeling symptoms I have undergo HRCT test at private lab twice in 15 days and charged 5,200 each".

More he said that "not only I many people like me are spending hefty amount on test, government government should come forward to fix the price for the test". One more suspect Srinivas said that "I have done HRCT for 4,200 and thankfully I have not tested positive I have saved 4,200 as I did not go for second test. If any body go for second rest he have to spend Rs 10,000 for HRCT only labs and hospitals are showing no mercy during pandemic and taking advantage of the situation this test should banned or price should reduce". Experts says that HRCT is mandatory to confirm Covid-19 it can not be cancelled. Official of state health department said that HRCT is not mandatory RAT is enough to confirm the covid test. Officials suggested people not to go for HRCT untill it's not emergency.