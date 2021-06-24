Telangana power utilities gear up to tackle monsoon challenges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Power utilities are geared up to tackle the monsoon challenges in supply of energy to all sectors. To ensure uninterrupted supply in the prevailing monsoon, mainly in the GHMC area, the TSSPDCL and TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO chalked out an action plan.

Transco and GENCO chairman and managing director D Prabhkar Rao has directed the field officers to maintain uninterrupted power in their jurisdiction and also not to take line clearances apathetically without proper programming. With regard to tree cuttings, care should be taken not to cut trees from root level. It should be trimmed to the required level only.

While taking line clearances for any maintenance work, it should be published in newspapers and also inform to consumers through SMS, as the majority of the mobile numbers of consumers have already been mapped.

The CMD also instructed to the schedule area wise fixed day to take line clearances for maintenance as well as for other works so that the area consumers will be aware about the maintenance schedule.

TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy explained in detail the technical methods to field officers to maintain uninterrupted supply along with improvement of revenue to keep the image of power utilities up. He asked the engineers to inspect the sub-stations, lines and transformers periodically to prevent breakdowns.

Reddy also instructed them to make both short-term and long-term plans to maintain reliability of supply.