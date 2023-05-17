Telangana: Rising mercury takes toll on people’s health

Hyderabad: Rising mercury levels in the State are taking a toll on the health of peopleas three persons died because of sunstroke during the last two days acrossTelangana. The maximum temperature of over 45 degrees Celsius is prevailing insome places in the State.

The Met department has predicted high temperatures onWednesday and Thursday as towns are have two-three degrees higherthan normal temperature. Places like Mancherial, Ramagundam and othercoal belt areas have been recording high temperatures. People are being confined to their houses between 11 am and 5 pm.

The Health department authorities have cautioned citizens, speciallydaily wage labourers, salesmen, traffic police personnel to takeprecautions as sunstrokes have potential to cause major healthcomplications. They advised people to be hydrated by drinking water andjuices.

The heatwave conditions have claimed three lives. Constable M Santosh(45)from Mancherial district died on Sunday. M Pentu (52) of Siddapurof Hasanparthi mandal of Hanamkonda collapsed while working on thevillage outskirts. He was shifted to MGM Hospital; doctors declared himbrought dead. A retired SPM worker, A Pochaiah (74), of Kagaznagar of

Komaram Bheem district fell ill on Sunday after attending wedding of his relatives; he died while undergoing treatment on Monday. Doctorsconfirmed the death was due to heatwave.

Temperatures in Hyderabad are close to 40 degrees C. The cityroads were deserted during afternoon and busy with vehicles during inevening. Holidays are likely to be announced for colleges if temperaturescross 40 degrees C in the city.