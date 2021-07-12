Telangana sees drop in black fungus cases

Hyderabad: After Covid, the black fungus cases are on the decline in the State. Most registered cases were being treated with medicines. Similarly, the surgeries have come down in comparison to last month with the ENT Hospital performing 20 surgeries a day. Only 20 cases of black fungus are being reported in government hospitals daily.

There are 100 patients under treatment in Gandhi Hospital. While 50 are being given post-surgery treatment, another 50 are yet to be operated. The number of patients has come down apparently from 300, who underwent treatment in Gandhi Hospital last month.

The black fungus cases in the ENT Hospital have also fallen to 70, as against 200 in June last week. Most surgeries are minor; no critical cases are being reported.

Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital said, "We are working continuously to discharge patients who are suffering from black fungus. The treatment is being done on war-footing and we hope by end of July, we will get rid of fungal infection."

Dr Rao added that treatment after surgery was more important as a patient needs injections during recovery. "We need to accommodate the patient for it and the situation may come under our control soon," he said.

Sharing statistics, Dr Shankar, Superintendent of ENT Hospital informed, "We are performing 10 fungal surgeries a day. All are minor.

No critical cases are being reported. Only 10 surgeries are being performed daily, while pending cases are only 35." He added that the normal ENT surgeries were stopped as mucormycosis surgeries were being done, while the ENT outpatient services were being continued. "We are referring patients to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for complicated eye surgeries," Dr Shankar added.

Referring to black fungus cases, Superintendent of Sarojini Devi Hospital, Dr Raja Lingam, said only one or two patients were being referred daily.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy said, "The department is closely monitoring the situation. All medicines are available and being supplied regularly to hospitals treating black fungus."