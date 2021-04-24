Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauds Centre for deploying military aircraft for medical oxygen supply

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for deploying military aircraft to bring medical oxygen to Telangana from Odisha.

The Karimnagar MP on Friday said that the military aircraft had left the Begumpet airport carrying the oxygen tankers to Bhubaneswar. And, 14.5 metric tons of oxygen was expected to reach Telangana. He said that it was for the first time in the country that the Centre had deployed army aircraft to speedup up the supplies of medical oxygen to States.

The BJP MP said that the second wave of the deadly coronavirus had come as a tsunami and the Modi government at the Centre was working round the clock to fight the scourge. He also lauded the Centre's directive to all the industries using oxygen to divert their stocks for medical usage. He also mentioned about the coordinated efforts being made by the ministers of Railways, Road Transport, Civil Aviation and Defence to ensure seamless oxygen supply to all parts of the country.

He appealed to the people of Telangana to extend their support and cooperation to the Prime Minister and his government to win the fight against the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader accused the State government of not taking any proactive steps to contain the second COVID-19 wave. "The State government is playing the blame game to hide its ill-preparedness and crumbling health infrastructure.

Despite the critical times the BJP government at the Centre is providing us with oxygen, medicines, testing kits, PPEs for medical staff, masks, ventilators and other requirements needed to contain and treat COVID."

State BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar and former MLC and BJP senior leader N Ramachandra Rao also criticised the State ministers KT Rama Rao and Eatela Rajender for making 'baseless' allegations against the Centre to cover up their own shortcomings and failures in containing the second wave of COVID in the State.