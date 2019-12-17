Trending :
Telangana State Wakf Board donates 53 lakh for mosque works in Nampally

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem handed over a grant-in-aid cheque to Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj for construction and restoration of mosques at TSWB office in Nampally on Monday.

A total amount of Rs 53 lakh was released for the construction and repairs of eight mosques under Nampally constituency which includes Masjid-e-Walejahi and Masjid-e-Salman located in Asifnagar, Masjid-e-Ibrahim in Ganj-e-Shahida, Masjid-e-Zubeda and Masjid-e-Firdous in Vijaynagar Colony, Masjid-e-Badepak in Ahmed Nagar, Majid-e-Hussaini in Mallepally and Masjid-e-Murad Shah in Murad Nagar.

Later, chairman also released honorarium of a total amount of Rs 9,97,50,000 to the Imams and Moazzans for months of July and August. A total of 9,975 mosque Imams and Moazzans of 33 districts of Telangana State were paid the honorarium at Rs 5,000 per month for each of them.

