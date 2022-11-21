Telangana to get 2,000 Palle Dawakhanas soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao on Sunday informed that all Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) centres will be upgraded as Palle Dawakhanas and the State government will be launching 2,000 Palle Dawakhanas across the Telangana State in November.

Addressing the second conference of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) here on Sunday, the minister hailed the services of ANM workers who risked their lives while providing treatment to Covid-19 positive patients during the Covid pandemic and said that they had done yeoman service to patients.

He said that the ANM workers are playing a key role in the discharge of primary health service and asked them to identify those vulnerable people who are at the early stages of diabetes, cancer and other such ailments and recommend them for advance treatment.

Stating that 350 Basti Dawakhanas launched under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area are running successfully, Harish Rao said that the State government is also planning to launch Basti Dawakhanas in various districts in the days to come.