Hyderabad: Tree falls on a parked auto in Hyderguda, one dead

The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of an auto driver, as the tree fell on two parked autos after they were stopped over traffic signal. However, since there wasn't much traffic at that time, a major accident was averted. Both autos were completely damaged. The deceased auto driver was identified as Ghouse Pasha, and his body was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.









In addition to the fallen tree, an adjacent electric pole also collapsed, leading to a disruption in the electricity supply. The authorities from the electricity department halted the power supply due to the situation. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear the tree from the road, and subsequently, vehicular movement was allowed.