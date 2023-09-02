  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tree falls on a parked auto in Hyderguda, one dead

Hyderabad: Tree falls on a parked auto in Hyderguda, one dead
x
Highlights

A tragic accident occurred in Hyderabad on Saturday at 1:22 pm, where a large tree fell on an auto on footpath in Hyderguda Old MLA Colony.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of an auto driver, as the tree fell on two parked autos after they were stopped over traffic signal. However, since there wasn't much traffic at that time, a major accident was averted. Both autos were completely damaged. The deceased auto driver was identified as Ghouse Pasha, and his body was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.



In addition to the fallen tree, an adjacent electric pole also collapsed, leading to a disruption in the electricity supply. The authorities from the electricity department halted the power supply due to the situation. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear the tree from the road, and subsequently, vehicular movement was allowed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X