Telangana University VC arrested

Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of Telangana University Dachepalli Ravinder was caught by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday after he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for doing official work.



The complainant Dasari Shankar paid the bribe amount for allotment of exam centre at his college in Bheemgal. The VC accepted the amount at his residence in Tarnaka.

The amount was recovered from Almirah of the VC in presence of mediators.

The chemical test conducted on both the hands of the accused official yielded positive results.

More details awaited. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.