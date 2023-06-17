Live
- Imran Khan would never be a key player in national politics again: Pak Minister
- Shabbir Ali expresses condolences over demise of Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi
- KCR directs DGP to withdraw UAPA case against Prof Haragopal, others
- TS dist Collectors asked to focus on Haritha Dinotsavam
- First batch of Agniveers take oath
- The Real story of wrestlers agitation-Sakshi Malik
- Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series ‘Bajao’
- CM KCR mourns Mecca Masjid Imam’s demise
- No Comment, Please move: VC Ravinder
- 40 killed by IS-linked militants in Uganda school attack
Telangana University VC arrested
Highlights
The complainant Dasari Shankar paid the bribe amount for allotment of exam centre at his college in Bheemgal. The VC accepted the amount at his residence in Tarnaka. Telangana University VC Dachepalli Ravinder in ACB nets
Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of Telangana University Dachepalli Ravinder was caught by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday after he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for doing official work.
The complainant Dasari Shankar paid the bribe amount for allotment of exam centre at his college in Bheemgal. The VC accepted the amount at his residence in Tarnaka.
The amount was recovered from Almirah of the VC in presence of mediators.
The chemical test conducted on both the hands of the accused official yielded positive results.
More details awaited. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS