Telangana: Vaccination in State is at slow pace

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination in Telangana continues at the same pace even after the Union government announced to provide free doses. The Centre had announced to provide 75 per cent vaccines to the States from June 21 to accelerate the process.

The Health department is claiming that it is administrating around 1.5 lakh doses a day with available stock and no fresh doses have been received yet from the Centre. According to officials, the Union government had all details of the population. It is sending the stock accordingly in phases. Telangana is receiving 20 lakh doses a month.

According to statistics 93, 25, 254 people in the State got vaccinated by June 22. Among them 57,90,220 are aged 45 and above, while 27,22,911 are aged 18-44 years.

According to the department, 1.8 lakh population in the State is above 18 years. It will take years to reach them if the vaccination goes at the same speed.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao claimed on Wednesday that "the State population may get vaccinated within three months if stock is provided on time without fail. We have arrangements to administrate ten lakh doses a day, but unfortunately, there are no signs of getting free flow of doses."

"We need to send our requirement to the Union government a month in advance. Accordingly, it sends the stock. We may get the same stock this month. We can hope for additional doses by August," he added.

People who are waiting curiously to get vaccinated are worried. They blame the State government for not vaccinating people even after the Prime Minister's promise to provide a large number of vaccines to the States. After the second wave people are showing concern about vaccination and participating actively in drives conducted by the department.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry had stated that it will take a month for smooth supply of vaccines as only two manufacturers are supplying doses to the government. The minister is quoted as saying that It is difficult to supply the required doses to all States. The government is distributing strategically according to need.