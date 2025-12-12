  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Telangana Vision Boosts Poultry Growth

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 2:00 PM IST
Telangana Vision Boosts Poultry Growth
X

At IPSACON 2025 in Hyderabad, IPEMA highlighted how CM Revanth Reddy’s Telangana Rising Global Summit vision is accelerating innovation and growth in the poultry sector.

Addressing 400+ experts, IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas emphasised technology adoption, research collaboration and entrepreneurship as key drivers of future-ready poultry production.

The event celebrated the success of Poultry India Expo 2025 and announced the 2026 edition. Leaders praised Telangana’s rising contribution to national protein security. IPSACON also honoured top scientists, including Dr. V. Ayyagari. IPEMA concluded that sustained research and academia–industry partnerships are vital for India’s poultry advancement.

Tags

IPSACON 2025Poultry InnovationTelangana RisingIPEMAProtein Security India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

National News

More
Share it
X