Telangana Vision Boosts Poultry Growth

At IPSACON 2025 in Hyderabad, IPEMA highlighted how CM Revanth Reddy’s Telangana Rising Global Summit vision is accelerating innovation and growth in the poultry sector.

Addressing 400+ experts, IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas emphasised technology adoption, research collaboration and entrepreneurship as key drivers of future-ready poultry production.

The event celebrated the success of Poultry India Expo 2025 and announced the 2026 edition. Leaders praised Telangana’s rising contribution to national protein security. IPSACON also honoured top scientists, including Dr. V. Ayyagari. IPEMA concluded that sustained research and academia–industry partnerships are vital for India’s poultry advancement.