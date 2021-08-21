Telugu commandos brave odds in Kabul

Mancherial: Telugu commandos working in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been playing a crucial role in evacuating Indians safely from the clutches of Taliban in Afghanistan. Among them are Embadi Suresh, Rajesekhar and KP Reddy from the Telugu states.



Son of Embadi Sayanna and Mallamma, hailing from a poor family background in Luxettipet in Mancherial district, Suresh joined the paramilitary force about 15 years ago.

He served in the forest of Chhattisgarh in anti-naxal operations for some time. He then served in a challenging area in the Arunachal Pradesh region bordering China. He was selected as an anti-terrorist commando and underwent rigorous training. Later, he was sent to Afghanistan. Suresh has been serving as a commando to provide security to Indian diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan for the last two years.

As the Taliban took over Kabul, Suresh and his team were entrusted with the safety of Indians in the strife-torn capital. After learning about the whereabouts of Indians in Kabul and surrounding areas, the commandos in bullet-proof vehicles rushed to their places.

Avoiding the Taliban, without causing any suspicion, they were able to reach the Indians' houses. They safely escorted them to the Indian embassy.

A large number of Indians were able to reach the airport, thanks to the valiant efforts of the ITBP personnel.

Meanwhile, officials contacted the Indian Air Force and were able to bring the warplane to Kabul Airport. Diplomatic personnel, Indians, and police personnel were then able to reach the warplane which first landed in Gujarat and then in Delhi.

Speaking to The Hans India, a cousin of Suresh said that from the beginning he was interested to serve the nation and joined the paramilitary. He was blessed with two children. Suresh's father Sayanna is a fruit vendor and mother Mallamma works as mid-day meals cook. His three sisters are married.