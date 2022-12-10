Telugu States’ CMs plotting to stoke regional sentiments: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar referring to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers (K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy), alleged that both leaders are conspiring to stoke regional sentiments in Telugu States to protect their political interests.

Addressing a public meeting at Metpalli on Friday, he said the leaders of both states are also trying to stoke regional sentiments to trouble the BJP. "The current political dispensations in both the states have 'understandings on commissions'," he alleged.

The Karimnagar MP reminded how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had hosted former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar at Pragati Bhavan and the chief minister did not condemn the statements of an AP leader that they wanted to unite Andhra Pradesh. But, welcomed the leaders who fought for Samaykhtandra and hosted them at his official residence, which he criticised.

He called the TRS and YSRCP party leaders one and the same and recalled how AP CM was invited and hosted him at Pragati Bhavan. Karimnagar MP said, "One vote in two states was the slogan of the BJP and those who had fought for Telangana are now in BJP."

Reacting to the inauguration of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), he called it "Bandi Potla Rashtra Samiti", and the Tukde Tukde gang of those voiced against the country have come together in the name of BRS to loot the country," he alleged.

He demanded CM KCR first spell out what he had done to Telangana before forming a party. Further, when launching a party, one should spell out the policies and programmes of the party.

He also asked the BRS chief to announce the number of industries established in the State after CM KCR and the number of people who got jobs. Charging that the BRS chief for trying to hoodwink people, he asked where is the beautification in Metpalli and what beautification works have been taken with Rs 50 crore allocated for the same?

The Karimnagar MP demanded to know why the Muthyampet Sugar Factory was shut down after the formation of Telangana. How can CM KCR who could not reopen the factory with Rs 250 crore can govern a State, he asked.

The State BJP chief said that every village has a 'KCR Badhita Sangama"

"There is no college in Metpalli and problems of the Beedi workers remain unresolved, there is no change in the lives of gulf workers from the State. He said if voted to power in the next assembly elections BJP would bring special police to address the problems of gulf workers from the State, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana has been relieved with CM KCR removing Telangana from his party's name and flag.

He launched the BRS party drama, to divert attention from the liquor scam in which his daughter's name surfaced. There should be some policies and programmes for a national party. But, CM KCR's efforts were only to protect his family. And, the announcement was being made to divert the grand victory of the BJP in Gujarat.