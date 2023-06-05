Telugu Talons New Jersey launched for inaugural season of Premier Handball League

Hyderabad: Telugu Talons, the handball team representing Telangana and AP in the inaugural season of Premier Handball League ( PHL ) on Monday unveiled their new jersey and announced the team's Captain and sponsors at JNTUH. The launch event was organised at the Indoor Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) amidst handball enthusiasts and students.

Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana's Principal Secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Information Technology and also Prof K. Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH unveiled the new jersey of Telugu Talons and announced Shubham Sheoran as the captain for the season.

Team owner Abhishek Reddy announced the key sponsors for the season. A23 as the principal sponsor, Paradise as associate sponsor. JNTU, Oxyloans, Malla Reddy University ad Prakash Projects are the other associate sponsors for the team.

"We are excited to unveil the new team Captain, our sponsors and also our team jersey for the season. Telugu Talons is representing Telugu people globally in the inaugural season of PHL. We are confident that we will have a great season ahead and enthrall the handball lovers in the Telugu states. We are extremely thankful for Shri. Jayesh Ranjan and Shri. K. Narasimha Reddy for their support towards the team. We are also grateful to the Telangana Govt who has always extended their support to us and the sports fraternity in Hyderabad" stated Abhishek Reddy, Team Owner of Telugu Talons.

Speaking at the announcement of the captain, Coach Fernando Nues said “Subham comes with vast experience in the sport and is a very good communicator. We thought he can be the voice for all the players and he is the one who can carry the coach's messages to the players in the right way. These attributes of his translate well into a good leadership position and hence we selected Shubham as the captain. We hope to see him lead the team on par with the expectations"

Following the launch, a special exhibition match was organized to showcase the talent and prowess of the Telugu Talons team. This exciting demonstration of skill and teamwork was a thrilling experience for all attendees. Present at the event were Head Coach Fernando, Assistant Coach Sachin.

Telugu Talons will be playing 10 matches at the Premiere Handball League. Their first match is on June 8th against Garvit Gujarat. The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.