Temple tourism set to soar in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that with the aim of tapping into the tourism industry is that the government will be increasing its focus on key areas such as temple tourism, health and eco-tourism. He also said that Vikarabad will be developed into an eco-tourist spot, after the government adopts the new tourism policy.

Revanth Reddy officially opened Experium, a premier immersive park located in Poddutur village, Rangareddy district, on Tuesday. Spanning 150 acres, the Experium Park adheres to world-class standards and houses 25,000 plant species, including rare specimens imported from 85 countries. The experiential park features valuable plants, with prices ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3.5 crore.

In his address CM said that owing to disregard of local tourist attractions over the years, the people from Telangana are forced to travel for Madhya Pradesh and other regions to explore forest areas, as well as to Tamil Nadu and other destinations to visit temples. He alleged that previous administrations had neglected the tourism sector, despite Telangana's abundant natural resources. “Apart from giving a special identity to the State, the temple and eco-tourism will also help to generate more revenue. Telangana is blessed with wonderful temples like Ramappa and Thousand Pillar Temple. Nallamala forests and Mallela Tirtham are also located in our State. We are lagging behind in these three areas of tourism. We have recently addressed the advancement of eco-tourism in the Assembly. Once the tourism policy is adopted eco-tourism will be given priority," said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister added that Vikarabad will soon undergo development as an eco-tourism hub, with additional tourist destinations planned for the State. “Vikarabad is historically known to have remedial atmosphere and people prefer this place abundant with herbal vegetation for treating the patients of various diseases particularly of TB,” he explained. He mentioned that the State government is all set to implement a programme encouraging students to plant and nurture saplings in honour of their mothers, with the procedural details to be finalised soon. “Government is planning to promote Telangana into a natural forest region. We should consider people like Vanajeevi Ramaiah as a role model. We will bring a policy which helps every student plant and protect a sapling in the name of their mother,” he said. The event was attended by Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, noted film actor Chiranjeevi, government whip Mahender Reddy, among others.