Temporary booking office & RPF office works begin at Sec'bad Rly Station

Hyderabad: After completing the Topography survey and soil testing works as part of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station, the works for temporary booking office and Railway Protection Force (RPF) office begun at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials,the upgradation work of the railway station is being undertaken as part of the major upgradation of railway stations by the Ministry of Railways at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The facelift works are being taken up in a phased manner and will be completed smoothly making sure that there is no major hindrance to the public. Simultaneously, to hasten the work at the main station building, plans for constructing new north terminal, south terminal, multi-level car parking, two level sky concourse and FOBs have been submitted by the contractor. These projects have beenfinalised keeping in view the need to have a station building that meets the needs of passengers for the next 40 years. Based on these, the structural design for these amenities will be finalized, said a senior officer.

Similarly, to meet the passenger's requirement, tanks with a combined capacity of 16 lakh litres of water will be installed. The location for the construction of new underground tanks and overhead tanks for water supply required for new north & south terminals have been identified. The platform shelters at the existing station building are fitted with solar panels for the generation of green energy and the location for shifting these solar panels for facilitating the construction work has also been identified. A survey has also been conducted for underground existing utilities.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway stated that Secunderabad station, one of the major railway station in the twin cities is being upgraded to meet the passenger needs for the next 40 years. The upgradation work of the station is being monitored at every stage so that there is no delay in the execution of the overall project. The project is targeted to be completed by October 2025.