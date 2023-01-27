Tension grips Hyderabad Central University over two screenings 

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Hyderabad Central University after two student groups competed with each other to screen the controversial banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and The Kashmir Files in the university campus.

Though the police forces tried to stop the screenings, the student supporters of the ABVP (student wing of BJP) conducted the screening of Kashmir Files and the SFI activists organised the exhibition of the BBC documentary. Police said that permission was not granted to the student unions to conduct the screening of the two controversial films but the unions screened them in the campus. Heavy police forces were deployed inside the campus and warned the students unions not to hold any meetings after the screening. Earlier, the left wing SFI played the BBC documentary in a ladies hostel and the ABVP activists screened the movie Kashmir Files in North Block. The ABVP activists complained to the university authorities that this documentary, which was banned by the Government of India, should not be screened in the university campus.

The ABVP activists held a dharna alleging that the university authorities were supporting the SFI by not stopping the screening of the banned BBC documentary. Police said that security forces will keep a close vigil on the movements of the student leaders all through the night in the wake of intelligence reports that clashes between the two student groups may break out anytime.