TG Cong sings paeans to ‘Operation Sindoor’
Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Wednesday welcomed the Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud lauded the heroic military prowess in the operation held in the dark of the night by the armed forces and emphasised that they have defended the soul of the nation with honour.
In a post on X, he described the event as historic and unforgettable. “In the face of terror, India stands united — resolute, fearless, and proud. Our armed forces have once again defended the soul of the nation with honor. We will never forget. #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” he posted.
Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also extolled the way Armed Forces have conducted successfully the Operation Sindoor. He said that the people of Hyderabad need not worry about the situation on the borders of India. He said that the Congress government in the State was supporting the steps taken by the Union Government in wake of the terror strike in Kashmir. “We support every step taken by the Government of India, the Telangana Government and the Congress Party. The Congress party has resolved that the central government should act strictly regarding internal security. We are reviewing the measures taken with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, Hyderabad Collector and other officials from time to time,” he assured.
“People are requested to inform the nearby police officers if any suspicious situation is seen anywhere. We are taking all steps to protect citizens. No one needs to worry. Be brave,” he added.