TG Cricket Assn files complaint over alleged fund misuse

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) district committees have lodged police complaints against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) across various districts, alleging the misuse of funds earmarked for cricket development over the past two decades.

District committees from Khammam, Warangal, Adilabad, and Mahbubnagar have approached their respective Superintendents of Police. Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of the TCA, stated that the HCA has consistently claimed in its annual accounts to have allocated Rs 20 lakh annually for cricket development. However, a forensic audit conducted by E&Y reportedly found no evidence of these funds being spent in the districts.

Guruva Reddy highlighted that both the High Court-appointed committee and two Supreme Court-appointed committees had previously recommended investigating and punishing those responsible for the alleged fund misuse. Despite these recommendations, he claims that successive elected bodies governing the HCA have ignored and bypassed these directives.

Consequently, four TCA district units have submitted criminal complaints against HCA-related clubs in their respective districts. The TCA plans to submit similar complaints against other district-named clubs on Tuesday. The association is demanding appropriate criminal action against all clubs involved in siphoning off what it describes as “publicly accountable funds” intended for the upliftment of underprivileged and rural cricketers in Telangana State.