TG govt axes school turned drug lab; relocates displaced students

Hyderabad: A stunning revelation has rocked Hyderabad as police uncovered a covert alprazolam manufacturing unit operating inside Medha School, Bowenpally, in an operation led by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE). Authorities seized over 7 kg of alprazolam, including 3.5 kg of finished product and 4.3 kg of semi-processed tablets, alongside raw materials and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. Along with the drugs, cash amounting to 21 lakh was recovered from the school premises. Three people school director Malela Jaya Prakash Goud and two associates are currently in custody following the bust.

In a rapid response, Balanagar mandal education officer Harish Chandra visited the school and revoked all permissions, recognition, and affiliations to Medha School. The officer, with parental consent, initiated measures to shift all students to other schools without disrupting their education, prioritizing child welfare amidst the ongoing investigation.

SP Sita Ram explained that alprazolam originally manufactured by Pfizer under the brand name Xanax is a potent anxiety medication but is now largely dominated by small illegal manufacturers locally. The going rate for top-grade alprazolam on the local market is 12,000 per kg, with each batch costing around 6–7 lakh to produce, but making charges are just 1 lakh. These profit margins have fueled rapid growth of such illegal units. Medha School, on the other side running for the last ten years, cited unsustainable expenses building rent 70,000, maintenance over 1 lakh/month as justification for turning to criminal activity.

Consumption of toddy mixed with alprazolam has spiked, causing rampant addiction across the region. Between 2014 and June 2025, 39,176 cases of adulterated toddy involving alprazolam have been registered, highlighting the scale of the crisis. Hyderabad alone hosts 97 licensed toddy outlets, yet illegal production continues to flourish due to weak enforcement and public demand he added. The chemistry lab and restricted areas inside the school were secretly converted into industrial-scale drug labs, complete with reactors and dryers. Investigations revealed that Goud learned the drug-making process from an associate named Guruvareddy, paying over 2 lakh for the illegal knowledge. Driven by high industry margins, Goud used the school’s secluded sections for production while regular classes for the current 63 students continued uninterrupted on lower floors. The school’s location on busy roads, surrounded by public spaces, aided the suspects, as odorless chemicals were chosen to avoid detection.

The EAGLE team’s ongoing investigation is tracking wider distribution and chemical suppliers, promising strict action against all involved including those leaking manufacturing formulas. All seized assets will be handed to the government. The community is urging the Drug Control Administration to maintain proper licensing and conduct regular, strict raids to stem the tide of addictive toddy and prevent further family devastation.