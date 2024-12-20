TG Housing Board to construct compound wall at vacant land

Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board took up the construction of a compound wall for the vacant lands of Deccan Infrastructure Land Holdings Ltd (DILL) to an extent of 620 acres of land, which is free from litigation and prone to encroachment.

According to the Telangana Housing Board, the Housing Board received a huge 703 acres of land throughout the State. Following which, DILL, who is a subsidiary unit to the Housing Board, has a land bank of a total of 1,821 acres.

In protection of these vacant lands and to safeguard them from encroachments, the government instructed officials to construct compound walls around the vacant lands by conducting DGPS surveys. Accordingly, the government has accorded an administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 25 crore.

The Housing Board has conducted the DGPS survey and taken up the construction of a compound wall around the lands in the first instance and called for tenders under 16 packages covering 422 acres of land, which is prone to encroachment with a project cost of Rs 10 crore. The work for construction of compound walls is in different stages, and out of 28,500 metres length proposed for construction, 7500 metres are completed, informed the officials.

The Housing Board has also taken up the construction of a compound wall for the vacant lands of DILL, for which the tenders are under progress for 17 packages with a project cost of Rs 12 crore.

The vice chairman and housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board and special secretary to the government, Housing Department, V P Gautham, earlier convened a review meeting on the progress of the compound walls construction along with other matters in the Gruhakalpa Building and instructed officials to complete the compound walls construction work soon and to commence the work for DILL lands before the Sankranti festival.