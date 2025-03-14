‘TG slowly recovering from 10-year destruction’

Hyderabad: Government whip Aadi Srinivas on Thursday said that Telangana was slowly recovering from the ten years of destruction during the BRS rule, and Praja Palana had started in Telangana.

Initiating the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Thursday, Srinivas said that Telangana was slowly recovering from the clutches of 10 years of destruction and true ‘Praja Palana’ had started in the state. The earlier government had turned the state into a debt trap and made it a ‘Shaneeshwaram’ state. He said that on the third day of coming into power, the Maha Lakshmi scheme of free bus travel was started by the government and so far the scheme saved Rs 5,005.95 crore of the women in the state. Entire country was looking towards Telangana now, he said.

The Congress leader lashed out at the BRS leaders for calling the caste survey bogus. He said that the Kalvakuntla family had boycotted the survey and now they were stating it as a bogus survey. He alleged that thousands of acres of lands were encroached during the BRS regime. He said that the day on which TRS removed Telangana from its party, the relation with people of the state ended on the same day. He alleged that the BRS rule was known for commission Kakatiya, commission Kalvakuntla, adding that if the BRS leaders target Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, they would target the Kalvakuntla family.

Congress member Vemula Veeresham said that the Governor should have talked about the 10 years of corruption during the BRS government.

He said that at least in the next address he should mention this. He alleged that the BRS members insulted the Governor while he was addressing the House. Even the senior leaders who worked as ministers were creating interruptions, he said. He recalled that after the Sakalajanula Samme, the then Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy resigned from his post for Telangana.