TGBIE races against time, tightens examination protocols for IPE 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has intensified preparations for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, after a review meeting chaired by the Secretary with District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) and District Examination Committee (DEC) members on Thursday.

Officials were instructed to coordinate with District Collectors to ensure infrastructure readiness at examination centres and to take timely measures to prevent inconvenience to students. The Secretary stressed that meticulous planning and strict monitoring from the Central Control Room (CCR) would be implemented to uphold transparency and efficiency.

Directives issued include deployment of experienced staff, mandatory CCTV surveillance at all centres, accurate verification of staff details, district-wise inspection of question paper security, and ensuring a peaceful examination environment through proper coordination.

For student welfare, Chief Superintendents have been asked to provide wall clocks, fans, proper ventilation, functional toilets, drinking water facilities and dual desks so that no student is forced to sit on the floor.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in examination administration, assuring parents and students that every measure is being taken to conduct the exams smoothly and fairly.