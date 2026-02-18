India, France elevate ties to Spl Strategic Partnership

Mumbai/ New Delhi: India and France on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership”, with French President Emmanuel Macron describing the relationship as “remarkable and unique” and built on trust, openness and ambition.

Speaking during his fourth official visit to India, during a joint press conference in Mumbai, Macron said the two countries have charted new paths together over the past eight years. He highlighted close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, advanced technologies and the promotion of a rules-based international order.

Macron referred to joint initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, collaboration in artificial intelligence and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, saying these efforts reflect the shared ambition of both nations to shape global growth and stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries are strengthening cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology and advanced materials.

“Today we are strengthening our cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials."

We are launching the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and the National Centre of Alliance for Skilling in Aeronautics. These are not just institutes, they are future-building platforms,” he said.

Modi added that in a period of global uncertainty, the India-France partnership stands as a force for stability. “We are combining France's expertise and India's scale. We are developing trusted technologies."

We will ensure human development through the International Solar Alliance, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and joint development projects, and will continue to strengthen efforts for stability and prosperity through multilateralism, dialogue, and diplomacy,” he said. In a major defence manufacturing milestone, the two leaders inaugurated a helicopter assembly line in India that will produce what Modi described as the world’s only helicopter capable of operating at the heights of Mount Everest.

“Today, the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line in India is another shining example of this deep trust. We are proud that India and France together will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. And this will also be exported across the world. That means the India–France partnership has no boundaries. It can reach from the deep oceans to the tallest mountains,” Modi said. The move is expected to boost local manufacturing, technology transfer and exports under India’s defence production push.

The two sides also launched the India-France Year of Innovation, aimed at deepening people-to-people ties and collaboration across sectors. “With the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, we are transforming our strategic partnership into a Partnership of the People. Because innovation doesn't happen in isolation, but through collaboration,” Modi said.

He noted that the initiative will connect industries and innovators across defence, clean energy, space and emerging technologies. The programme will build stronger networks between startups and MSMEs, facilitate exchanges between students and researchers, and establish new centres for joint innovation.

Modi said the Year of Innovation will help translate strategic convergence into wider social and economic cooperation, strengthening long-term ties between the two countries.