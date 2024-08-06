TGCSB refunds Rs 85.05 cr to cyber fraud victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has set a new benchmark by facilitating the refund of Rs 85.05 crore to victims of cyber fraud from March to July 2024 in the tri-police Commissionerate and districts of Telangana. Of the total amount, Rs 36.8 crore has been refunded in the Cyberabad Commissionerate, making it the top unit in terms of refunds processed.

To streamline the filing of petitions under Section 457 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was developed by the TGCSB with the collaboration of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA) in February 2024 and distributed to all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in Telangana with the active persuasion of the TGCSB.

Since the implementation of these measures and the directives issued to all the district judges on February 20, 2024, a total of 6,840 petitions have been submitted to the courts. Refund orders have been granted for 6,449 cases, amounting to a total of Rs 85.05 crore, according to TGCSB.

This initiative represents a major advancement in providing prompt financial relief to the victims of cyber fraud, establishing a new benchmark for cyber security and legal response in Telangana.

“The collaboration between TGCSB and TGLSA, along with the active participation of the Telangana High Court, underscores a strong legal framework designed to address the financial consequences of cybercrimes on citizens. These efforts showcase TGCSB’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding citizens from cyber threats and ensuring justice and financial compensation for victims,” said TGCSB.

This accomplishment is the result of collaborative efforts between the TGCSB and the TGLSA. These efforts focused on the increasing cyber crimes causing substantial financial losses to citizens and the difficulties faced by Station House Officers (SHOs) in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The cyber security bureau underscores the critical importance of immediate action in reporting cyber fraud within the ‘golden hour’, i.e., at the very moment it is realised or suspected. Immediate reporting significantly enhances the chances of freezing the fraud amount in the accused’s bank accounts and digital wallets, thereby facilitating potential refunds to the victims.

Victims are urged to report incidents promptly by calling 1930 or visiting the Cybercrime.gov.in portal.