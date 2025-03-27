TGIC partners with 18 colleges to boost innovation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TGIC) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday with 18 colleges across the state, expanding innovation efforts and decentralising programme reach throughout Telangana. According to TGIC officials, the TGIC Host Institution programme will establish Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cells within each selected college, creating dynamic hubs for student and local entrepreneurship.

The MoU signing ceremony officially designated these 18 colleges as TGIC Host Institutions. As part of the initiative, they will receive extensive support from TGIC, including assistance in functioning as local entrepreneurship cells. In return, they will act as primary points of contact for TGIC programmes in their respective districts, hosting awareness sessions, fostering industry collaborations, and empowering students and local innovators.

Meraj Faheem, Interim CEO of TGIC, stated, “The TGIC Host Institutions initiative will be a tremendous success. Establishing these Host Institutions is a crucial step toward building a sustainable ecosystem where innovation flourishes at every level, ensuring our programmes remain accessible and impactful throughout Telangana.”