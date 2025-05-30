TGICCC holds coordination meet with IMD in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) Hyderabad head Dr K Nagaratna on Thursday highlighted the utilisation of advanced tools such as Doppler weather radar-imaging, met satellite images, numerical weather predictions and GIS-based special imaging to integrating met data into the city’s emergency response systems.

A high-level coordination meeting was convened under the leadership of Director V B Kamalasan Reddy at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) War Room. The meeting focused on strengthening monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, Dr Nagaratna provided comprehensive insights into IMD forecasting capabilities, including nowcast, mid-range, extended range, and long-range forecasts. She discussed synoptic features like low-level jet (LLJ), tropical easterly jet (TEJ) and Tibetan plateau positions, which are crucial for accurate weather forecasting.

The meeting emphasised the importance of integrating IMD data with TGICCC advanced systems, including the integrated traffic management system (ITMS), automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, public addressing system (PAS) and variable message display boards (VMBs). A review of the types and technical specifications of cameras currently deployed at TGICCC was also conducted to ensure optimal functionality during the monsoon.

Key discussions included analysis of heavy rainfall over the past decade, advance of the Southwest Monsoon-2025 and frequency of cold and heat waves. Dissemination of advisories, alerts and warnings through various media, including SACHET mobile application, was also deliberated to ensure timely communication with officials and the public.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all departments to work in synergy, leveraging technological advancements and meteorological data to ensure safety and well-being of citizens during the monsoon.