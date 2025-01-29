Live
TGMREIS official visits stall at Numaish
Hyderabad: President and vice chairman of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS), Faheemuddin Quresh, and secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister, Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, visited the TGMREIS stall at the ongoing Numaish on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the TGMREIS stall, drawing significant attention at the ongoing exhibition, is showcasing the various facilities and skill-building programmes offered by the institution.
It also features detailed information about the modern educational facilities, innovative teaching methodologies, and extracurricular activities designed to nurture students to achieve their future goals. The visit was marked by insightful discussions about impactful initiatives by TGMREIS in providing quality education, skill development, and overall growth opportunities for students from minority communities across the State, said a senior officer.