  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TGPCB holds awareness session on Global Recycling Day

TGPCB holds awareness session on Global Recycling Day
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) in collaboration with Villa Marie Degree College for Women celebrated Global Recycling Day to...

Hyderabad: Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) in collaboration with Villa Marie Degree College for Women celebrated Global Recycling Day to promote recycling and reduce waste on Tuesday.

During the event, a PowerPoint on e-waste management was presented and a short film by B Nageswara Rao, Project Officer TGPCB was screened.

The main aim of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of recycling in reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and mitigating climate change.

M Dayanand senior environmental engineer TGPCB emphasised the need for recycling to reduce waste. “Recycling is an essential practice that helps reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick