TGPCB holds awareness session on Global Recycling Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) in collaboration with Villa Marie Degree College for Women celebrated Global Recycling Day to promote recycling and reduce waste on Tuesday.

During the event, a PowerPoint on e-waste management was presented and a short film by B Nageswara Rao, Project Officer TGPCB was screened.

The main aim of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of recycling in reducing waste, conserving natural resources, and mitigating climate change.

M Dayanand senior environmental engineer TGPCB emphasised the need for recycling to reduce waste. “Recycling is an essential practice that helps reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions,” he added.