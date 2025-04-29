TGPSC files appeal against Group-1 recruitment

Hyderabad: The TGPSC on Monday filed an appeal challenging the interim orders issued by the single bench of Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao to temporarily stop Group-1 recruitment. The Chief Justice bench will hear the petition on April 29. Some candidates have approached the court alleging irregularities in Group-1 recruitment.

The petitioners alleged that the evaluation of the Mains exams was not done properly; rules were not followed in allocation of the examination centres. The bench which recently took up the case issued interim orders to temporarily stop the recruitment. However, it gave an opportunity to examine certificates. TGPSC filed a petition in the CJ’s bench challenging the orders.

The TGPSC counsel told the bench that an appeal had been filed in the CJ’s bench. Hence, Justice Rao adjourned the hearing on the same issue scheduled for Monday to Wednesday.

Rs 20,000 cost imposed on Group-1 exam aspirants for misleading court

*Registrar (Judicial) directed to initiate prosecution against petitioners for misleading court; writ dismissed

The single bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemakapaka on Monday directed the 19 petitioners / candidates, who appeared for the Group-1 Main examination between 21-27 October 2024 and were “unsuccessful” in securing a rank, to pay Rs.20,000 to court masters and personal secretaries to the HC judges.

The judge directed the Registrar (Judicial) to initiate prosecution against the 19 Petitioners / unsuccessful candidates for ‘falsely deposing on oath’ before court. The ground on the judge imposed the fine is they cited the hall-ticket of a candidate (no. 240920176) in the petition stating marks of the candidate were reduced from 329.5 to 192.5 and alleged that there was irregularity and discrepancy during evaluation.

Though, Justice Bheemapaka pointed out that the candidate is neither a party in the petition nor had he approached the TGPSC with a grievance that his marks were reduced. This false contention of the petitioners led to imposition of cost of Rs. 20,000 and prosecution. Moreover, eight of the petitioners are government employees (State and Central) and initiation of prosecution against them will go against them in the future service.

The judge “dismissed” the writ filed by K Muthaiah, a railways employee and 18 others, who appeared for Group-1 mains exam, but could not get a rank.