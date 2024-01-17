‘The Forgotten Stepwells of Telangana’ book launched

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Design Forum is a registered guild of professional architects founded in 2015 and workingvoluntarily towards fostering design in all verticals. Design workshops, exhibitions, memory walks andother academic activities are organised periodically in Hyderabad and other locations.

Following the chance discovery of a magnificent stepwell in Sangareddy district in 2014, research startedon this book by 14 architects, surveyors and photographer. Field trips across Telangana and within Hyderabad have so far established the presence of 175 stepwells of various typologies in temples, serais, mosques, forts, villages and agricultural zones of the state. This book is a multi-disciplinary study of

stepwells analyzed according to their roles in the agrarian, sociological and religious history of them edieval period in Telangana’s history. 13 researched essays record different aspects such as history, ancient building codes, hydrology, construction techniques, iconography and gender connections to this hit her to unrecorded vertical of water architecture. The narrative is supported with documented drawings,sketches and over 470 original photographs. Research and analytical writing extended over 5years.

This book will impact the understanding of architecture as a micro-cosmic world of tangiblecultural heritage, and serve as a point of reference for architects, historians, academicians, conservationists and other stake holders of public spaces. The restoration of these ancient water bodiesand reviving their natural aquifers will augment water needs of surrounding communities. Telangana’s stepwells deserve a spot on the map of India’s built heritage. We hope this book will place them there.

President of Hyderabad Design Forum, ArYeshwant Ramamurthy curated and edited the book. Thispublication was largely supported by HMDA, Govt. of Telangana through a substantial research grant.