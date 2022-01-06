The Gunrock water tank is more than 200 Centuries old

The Secunderabad Cantonment was formed in the year, 1798 by an alliance which was signed both, Hyderabad's Nizam Sikander Jah and the British East India Company. In the Cantonment area, a water tank was built above the Gun rock Hill to supply water to the military cantonment area and other defense establishments. This one, which is centuries old water storage tank, previously supplied water to the nearby areas, which also include Lal bazar, sastri nagar, subhash nagar and so. But now water supply is only for defense establishments.



The view from the hill looks splendid from the top, with Moula Ali as well as Anand Budha Vihar . Steps are also available for non-climbers. Experienced climbers tend to get to the top in 10 minutes while beginners take a bit longer.

In the year, 2006, the heritage committee of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority has identified the highly neglected Gun Rock and has written to the Cantonment Board for its protection and also to include the structure in the protected Heritage sites list. However, the Gun rock is yet to make it to the list.

Even the postal the Postal cards were released previously

Gunrock is located 6 KM from Secunderabad (PAtny Centre)

2 routes to get there

First route: Secunderabad (patny)-Trimulgherry-Gunrock (take right just opposite Holy Family Church kaman, after the Trimulgherry crossroads.

Second route: Sainikpuri-Lal Bazaar-Gun Rock (straight routes from Alwal), it is on the Military Dairy Farm Route.