  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

‘The Heart Garden’ Blooms with Hope, Health, and Cultural Pride for Children

‘The Heart Garden’ Blooms with Hope, Health, and Cultural Pride for Children
x
Highlights

‘The Heart Garden’, a new children’s book by Hansika Nasanally, offers a powerful blend of storytelling, heart-health education, and cultural...

‘The Heart Garden’, a new children’s book by Hansika Nasanally, offers a powerful blend of storytelling, heart-health education, and cultural empowerment. Following three diverse friends—Anisha, Nala, and Maya—the story unfolds in a magical garden where self-worth, identity, and wellness bloom.

Developed with health experts and educators, the book encourages heart-healthy habits and emotional resilience in young readers. With interactive elements and guided reflections, it’s a tool for parents and teachers alike. Through empathy, friendship, and healing, ‘The Heart Garden’ inspires children to celebrate their uniqueness and nurture both their hearts and heritage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick