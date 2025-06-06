‘The Heart Garden’ Blooms with Hope, Health, and Cultural Pride for Children

Live
Highlights
‘The Heart Garden’, a new children’s book by Hansika Nasanally, offers a powerful blend of storytelling, heart-health education, and cultural empowerment. Following three diverse friends—Anisha, Nala, and Maya—the story unfolds in a magical garden where self-worth, identity, and wellness bloom.
Developed with health experts and educators, the book encourages heart-healthy habits and emotional resilience in young readers. With interactive elements and guided reflections, it’s a tool for parents and teachers alike. Through empathy, friendship, and healing, ‘The Heart Garden’ inspires children to celebrate their uniqueness and nurture both their hearts and heritage.
