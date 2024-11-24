Live
THE HMTV BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2024
The HMTV Business Awards 2024 brought to the fore business excellence thriving across manufacturing, services and trade sectors.
The hmtv Business Awards 2024 brought to the fore business excellence thriving across manufacturing, services and trade sectors. Organisations of any size and individuals vied to win laurels at the event held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Entries were received from many businessmen and industrialists who have proven their mettle, working smarter than their competitors to create a business edge. In the past, the awards honoured many entrepreneurs who fared exceedingly well, operating from even just one location.
The hmtv presents awards to recognise and reward business excellence across sectors. The entries were open to organisations based anywhere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. An independent and bespoke judging panel reviewed each entry and selected those who exhibited a keen business sense and an enterprising spirit. The colourful event recognised and celebrated organizations for demonstrating exceptional performance in various aspects, such as leadership, innovation, customer service, sustainability, and social responsibility. Each winner has set a benchmark for high standards in their respective sectors, with best practices in a competitive market. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, presented the awards and commended the winners for turning challenges into opportunities - with perseverance and innovation.
Winners Are
Large Scale
Best Capital goods/ Machines M S Life Steel
(M S Agarwal Foundries
Private Limited)
Mr. GOUTHAM GANERIWAL CEO
Best Agri Drone
Marut Drones
Mr. Prem Kumar
Vislawath CEO
Best Food Processing
Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd
Mr.Ankit Agarwal
President
Best Fertilizers/ Chemicals
Tricom Agro Private Limited
Mr. Posani Nageswara Rao, & Mr. Kamma Venkateswarlu
Chairman & Managing Director
Best Bulding Material
PRAKOM
Mr. PRASANTH REDDY
Director
Best Seeds Manufacturing
Kaveri Seeds
Mr. G.V.BHASKER RAO
Chairman & Managing Director
Best Software Service
Plural Technology Pvt Ltd
Mr. SUKUMAR
CEO
Best Techno Services
MAPLE Software Pvt Ltd
Mr. SIVA KUMAR GUNTURU
CEO
Best Real Estate & Infra
NCC Limited
Mr. Vijay Kumar Tatapudi
GENERAL MANAGER
Best Sustainable Green Bulidings
My Home Constructions
Mr. M K Ravi Sai
Sr. President Projects
Best Education
STANLEY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY FOR WOMEN
Mr. KODALI KRISHNA RAO
SECRETARY CORRESPONDENT
Best Education & Allied
Resonance Educational Institutions
Mr.NARRA PURANCHANDRA RAO MANAGING DIRECTOR
Best Innovative Entreapreneur
Maharshi Research For Vedic in Technology
ABS SASTRY
Founder and Director
Best Startup entrepreneur
Converge Biotech pvt ltd
ARUN KUMAR BIJJALA
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Special awards
Gurus KAMALJEET SINGH
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Government Enable services
Raminfo
L SRINATH REDDY
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Best Designer studio
ISSA Studio CHETANA
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Medium Scale
Capital goods/ Minerals
Satya Laxmi Mud-Chem
Pvt. Ltd.
Mr. Dr K V Viswanadham
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Defence & Aerospace
Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools Private Limited
Mr. VAMSHI Vikas
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Tourism & Hospitality
Sun International Institute
for Tourism & Management
SRIKANTH JASTI
CHAIRMAN
Real Estate & Infra
Destiny Group
SYED MAQFOOR BUKHARI
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Education & Allied
KANTHI KEEN SCHOOL ACADEMY
P SRINIVAS REDDY
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Renewable energy
Spantech Engineers Pvt Ltd DR RAM GOPAL
Textiles & Garments Mangalagowri Shopping Mall
KRISHNAMURTHY
SIRNA MANAGING DIRECTOR
Best Social Services
Sparsh Hospice
Best Designer studio
Sunitha Graphics
KATARI SIVAKUMAR &
SUNITHA PROPERITOR
Life Time Achievements
Mr. TG Venkatesh garu
