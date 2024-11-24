THE HMTV BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2024

The hmtv Business Awards 2024 brought to the fore business excellence thriving across manufacturing, services and trade sectors. Organisations of any size and individuals vied to win laurels at the event held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Entries were received from many businessmen and industrialists who have proven their mettle, working smarter than their competitors to create a business edge. In the past, the awards honoured many entrepreneurs who fared exceedingly well, operating from even just one location.

The hmtv presents awards to recognise and reward business excellence across sectors. The entries were open to organisations based anywhere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. An independent and bespoke judging panel reviewed each entry and selected those who exhibited a keen business sense and an enterprising spirit. The colourful event recognised and celebrated organizations for demonstrating exceptional performance in various aspects, such as leadership, innovation, customer service, sustainability, and social responsibility. Each winner has set a benchmark for high standards in their respective sectors, with best practices in a competitive market. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, presented the awards and commended the winners for turning challenges into opportunities - with perseverance and innovation.

Winners Are

Large Scale

Best Capital goods/ Machines M S Life Steel

(M S Agarwal Foundries

Private Limited)

Mr. GOUTHAM GANERIWAL CEO

Best Agri Drone

Marut Drones

Mr. Prem Kumar

Vislawath CEO

Best Food Processing

Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd

Mr.Ankit Agarwal

President

Best Fertilizers/ Chemicals

Tricom Agro Private Limited

Mr. Posani Nageswara Rao, & Mr. Kamma Venkateswarlu

Chairman & Managing Director

Best Bulding Material

PRAKOM

Mr. PRASANTH REDDY

Director

Best Seeds Manufacturing

Kaveri Seeds

Mr. G.V.BHASKER RAO

Chairman & Managing Director

Best Software Service

Plural Technology Pvt Ltd

Mr. SUKUMAR

CEO

Best Techno Services

MAPLE Software Pvt Ltd

Mr. SIVA KUMAR GUNTURU

CEO

Best Real Estate & Infra

NCC Limited

Mr. Vijay Kumar Tatapudi

GENERAL MANAGER

Best Sustainable Green Bulidings

My Home Constructions

Mr. M K Ravi Sai

Sr. President Projects

Best Education

STANLEY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY FOR WOMEN

Mr. KODALI KRISHNA RAO

SECRETARY CORRESPONDENT

Best Education & Allied

Resonance Educational Institutions

Mr.NARRA PURANCHANDRA RAO MANAGING DIRECTOR

Best Innovative Entreapreneur

Maharshi Research For Vedic in Technology

ABS SASTRY

Founder and Director

Best Startup entrepreneur

Converge Biotech pvt ltd

ARUN KUMAR BIJJALA

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Special awards

Gurus KAMALJEET SINGH

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Government Enable services

Raminfo

L SRINATH REDDY

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Best Designer studio

ISSA Studio CHETANA

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Medium Scale

Capital goods/ Minerals

Satya Laxmi Mud-Chem

Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Dr K V Viswanadham

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Defence & Aerospace

Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools Private Limited

Mr. VAMSHI Vikas

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Tourism & Hospitality

Sun International Institute

for Tourism & Management

SRIKANTH JASTI

CHAIRMAN

Real Estate & Infra

Destiny Group

SYED MAQFOOR BUKHARI

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Education & Allied

KANTHI KEEN SCHOOL ACADEMY

P SRINIVAS REDDY

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Renewable energy

Spantech Engineers Pvt Ltd DR RAM GOPAL

Textiles & Garments Mangalagowri Shopping Mall

KRISHNAMURTHY

SIRNA MANAGING DIRECTOR

Best Social Services

Sparsh Hospice

Best Designer studio

Sunitha Graphics

KATARI SIVAKUMAR &

SUNITHA PROPERITOR

Life Time Achievements

Mr. TG Venkatesh garu

