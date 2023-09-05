The incredible gurus…Two from State chosen for National award

Hyderabad: In a resounding celebration of excellence in the field of education, two distinguished teachers, Santosh Kumar Bhedodkar and Nooguri Archana hailing from Telangana have been bestowed with the prestigious National Teacher Award. Their exceptional dedication, innovative teaching methods, and transformative impact on students have garnered them this remarkable recognition on the national stage. They will receive the award from President DroupadiMurmu in New Delhi on September 5.

Speaking to The Hans India, Santosh Kumar Bhedodkar said he was excited to receive this award from the President. “Guided by the enduring wisdom of my grandfather, I found my calling in the noble realm of education. His unwavering belief in the transformative power of teaching echoed in my ears as he emphasised the pivotal role of education in lifting us from the clutches of poverty. With his words as my guiding light, I embarked on a path dedicated to shaping young minds and fostering change.”

Santosh Kumar is working as School Assistant (Social Sciences) in Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS) Nipani, Bheempur mandal, in Adilabad district. Earlier, he was nominated for National Teachers Award 2021 and 2022 from Telangana State. He is credited with playing an instrumental role in enhancing the strength of the school. Due to his sustained efforts the enrollment of the institution increased from 130 in 2012-13 academic year to 215 in 2022-23. Drop out rates have been reduced to zero. He played a very important role in the improvement of infrastructure with donation (nearly Rs. 50,0000) from SMC, alumni, staff and others in school like digital equipments, internet, purified drinking water and others. He has given in-service training to 10,000 teachers in Telangana on ICT tools, CCE, new textbooks and others on behalf of State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT).

Archana Nooguri, holding the position of headmistress at a primary government school nestled in the unassuming locale of Rebbenapalliwithin the Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district has garnered a well-deserved honor. Her exceptional contributions to the education sector have led to her selection for the prestigious National Best Teacher Award.

Through her relentless endeavors, the school’s enrollment has surged from a mere 34 to an impressive 275, a notable achievement that encompasses 103 girls. Her success lies in her adeptness at illuminating parents about the array of facilities and the exceptional standard of education the institution offers. To boost the enrollment and improve the health among children, she approached donors and arranged evening snacks in the form of sprouts, nuts and seasonal fruits for school children for four days a week.

To enhance digital literacy among students in the school, she approached a foundation named “Bring a Smile”, in Hyderabad for ICT education. On her personal expenses, she pays Rs. 5000 to a technical teacher.

Dedicating a commendable 25 percent of her salary, she ensures that engaging instructors in karate, dance, and painting enrich the students’ learning experience. Further, she orchestrates the provision of auto-rickshaw services to transport students from tribal backgrounds residing in remote areas, exemplifying her commitment to accessible education.

Archana’s efforts transcend the classroom, as evidenced by her collection of 1,000 books and the establishment of a library, made possible with the generous support of donors. A resourceful leader, she undertook the task of enhancing infrastructure, including the installation of a bore well and a purified water plant, along with the acquisition of furniture, five computers, and two projectors. Her collaboration with the community has also facilitated the creation of two additional classrooms.

Notably, her guidance has paved the way for the school children to secure admissions into government residential schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This achievement hinges on their outstanding performance in entrance tests, a testament to Archana’s transformative influence.