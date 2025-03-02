The Young Conqueror: Vihaan Ram scales new heights

Hyderabad: Nine-year-old Jatoth Vihaan Ram from Dhoolimitta in Siddipet district is no ordinary child. He has been making waves in the world of mountaineering, setting records with his incredible feats. His latest achievement? Scaling the mighty Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which stands at an awe-inspiring 5,685 meters.

This wonder child is not new to the world of adventure. Before venturing beyond India’s borders, Vihaan had already etched his name in the record books by conquering Mount Patalsu (4,250 meters) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. This feat made him the youngest mountaineer from Telangana to scale Patalsu, further cementing his place among the rising stars of the sport.

A Rigorous Training Regimen

Success in mountaineering does not come easy, and Vihaan understands this better than anyone. Determined to chase his dreams, he follows a strict fitness routine. His day starts early with yoga, running, and cycling—activities that build the strength and endurance required for scaling towering peaks. He has also given up junk food, demonstrating a level of discipline rare for someone his age.

His father, Jatoth Tirupathi Nayak, an excise constable, is his biggest supporter and even accompanied him on his Mount Kilimanjaro expedition.

Recalling their experience, Tirupathi Nayak shared how Vihaan braved harsh weather conditions and displayed exceptional determination. “Everyone is praising and congratulating Vihaan, who is achieving records after records. He is proving that with interest and perseverance, anything is possible,” he proudly stated.

Recognition and Honours

Vihaan’s talent has not gone unnoticed. Telangana’s Governor, Jishnu Dev Verma, recognized his exceptional achievement and invited him to the Raj Bhavan, where he honored him with a gift—a wristwatch. The Governor praised Vihaan’s dedication and wished him success in his upcoming Australian expedition.

“Young mountaineer Vihaan Ram Jatoth (Age 9 years) from Telangana scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest free-standing mountain in the world at 5,685 meters. He has presented a mountain climbing certificate from Tanzanian authorities to certify his achievement. All the best to him as he is set to go to Australia for another mountaineering expedition,” the Governor remarked while presenting the young climber with the token of appreciation. Vihaan’s remarkable achievements have also been acknowledged by the India Book of Records and the International Book of Records. His coach, L Mahipal Reddy, who has been training and guiding him throughout his journey, takes immense pride in his protégé’s accomplishments.

Aspirations for Greater Heights

Despite his young age, Vihaan has his eyes set on even bigger goals. A student of Class 4 at a private school, he dreams of scaling the highest peaks in the world, raising India’s reputation on the global stage. His ultimate ambition? To be honored with the prestigious Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award.

Vihaan credits his success to his guru Mahipal Reddy and his supportive parents, Vani and Tirupathi Nayak. For the past three years, he has been training rigorously, cycling, running, and jogging to prepare for his mountaineering challenges.

With unwavering determination, a supportive family, and an unbreakable spirit, Vihaan Ram is on a path to becoming one of India’s youngest and most accomplished mountaineers. His story serves as an inspiration to all, proving that age is no barrier to achieving

greatness.