Their struggle needs to be cherished

As part of the celebrations by the Ministry of Information &Broadcasting of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" for 75 years of the country's Independence, a photo exhibition on 'Prominent Telugu Freedom Fighters' is organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, at MGBS in Hyderabad. Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramesh Reddy said that the glory of our freedom struggle and sacrifices of our freedom fighters are part of our heritage which needs to be passed on to the next generation and the effort in this regard is indeed commendable. "After seeing all these panels of the prominent Telugu freedom fighters, I am feeling like all of them are just around me, it's like being transported to another era which fills me with patriotic fervour", he shared.

The Joint CP urged the youth and students of the different universities to spread the message on unsung freedom fighters through social media. He also requested the ROB to bring the similar content in Urdu language too. Ramesh Reddy informed that through social media handles of the Hyderabad police department, the ROB content on Telugu Freedom fighters will be shared for wider dissemination.

Director (PIB& ROB) Shruti Patil said that objective of the exhibition is to involve the citizens in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the local unsung heroes who have sacrificed towards the country's independence. The 'Iconic Week' from August 23-29 involves activities of various media units of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to highlight the contributions of the regional freedom fighters she said.

The publication division of Hyderabad setup a book exhibition on the occasion. Prestigious publications on the history of the freedom struggle have been put up at the venue for sale.

