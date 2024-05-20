There is Cong wave across the country: VH

Hyderabad: Former MP V Hanumantha Rao asserted that there was a Congress wave across the country and the party would win a majority of seats along with the INDIA alliance this time.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Rao who returned from UP after campaigning for the party and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi said that not only the Gandhi family will restore the confidence of people across the country but also secure their traditional bastions like Rae Bareli and Amethi. “Rahul Gandhi who undertook walkathon of the entire length and breadth of the country while walking thousands of kilometers has understood the people’s problems very well, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress definitely is going to win both Amethi and Rae Bareli,” Rao affirmed.

While pointing to the decision of Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, the former PCC president said that by taking the challenge of contesting in UP, the Congress leader has proved that he was ready to face challenge and was confident of winning both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in Kerala. He alleged that Modi, who was frustrated about the BJP’s prospects, continued his negative campaign while targeting the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi. Rao who toured UP said that even in the largest populated State of the country farmers were not happy with the Modi’s administration and voters there were ready to defeat BJP this time and slogans like ‘Modi hatao, Desh bachao’ can be heard across the UP.

The former MP, while reminded that May 20 marks the 33th death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, informed that the State Congress unit will pay respects to the party's key leader. He said that even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was invited, besides rank and file of the party to observe the death anniversary.