There will be a day when mob will attack Muslims in Parliament: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made sensational comments that the day is not far when there will be a mass attack on Muslims in Parliament. Owaisi made these comments in the wake of BJP MP Ramesh Biduri's controversial remarks against a Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha. We saw a BJP MP abusing a Muslim MP in Parliament, he said.



People say that he should not have done that in Parliament. It is said that his tongue is very bad, he added. The day when there will be a mob attack on Muslims in the Parliament is not far away,'' Owaisi expressed his anguish.

Despite all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken a single word and asked what happened to your 'Sab Ka Saath.. Sab Ka Vikas'. During the Lok Sabha debate on Chandrayaan-3 mission on Friday, BJP MP Ramesh Biduri's comments against BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali became controversial. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed anger over his comments. His comments were removed from the proceedings of Parliament.

Danish Ali has made it clear that he will give up his Lok Sabha membership if action is not taken against Ramesh Biduri. Opposition parties have put pressure on the Lok Sabha Speaker to take strict action including suspending Biduri.