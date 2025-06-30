Live
Thieves Attempt Bank Robberies in Veldurthi and Kukatpally, Police Investigate
Thieves tried to break into the Central Bank of India in Veldurthi and SBI Bank in Kukatpally by breaking walls and removing grills
At night, thieves tried to break into the Central Bank of India by making a hole in the wall. After they got inside, they broke the locks behind the store room and went toward the locker room. But the alarm rang, and the thieves ran away.
The quick bank staff told the police right away. The police have started a case and are looking into the matter.
Recent Attempt at SBI Bank, Kukatpally Housing Board
On the night of June 2, some thieves tried to rob the SBI Bank in Kukatpally Housing Board. They came in by taking off the window grills and tried to open the bank locker with a gas cutter. They could not open the locker and ran away.
The bank staff made a complaint, and the police have started a case and are checking the incident.