This day 112 years ago, Musi drowned city 

Hyderabad's date with September month is not something that one cherishes. Ironically, it was on September 28, 1908 that the devastating floods ravaged the city as the mighty Musi overflowed its banks, leaving death and destruction in its wake.



People who have heard about the floods recall the similarity of the rain that battered the city then and now. Mohammed Safiullah, managing trustee, Deccan Heritage Trust, says, "That day cannot be replicated. On September 28, the city witnessed 32 inches rainfall and the two reservoirs upstream of the Musi breached as there the bunds were of mud and within no time, 38-fet water gushed into the Musi river. "He adds, "The river was in spate for 15 hours and 15,000 people lost their lives and 80,000 houses were damaged."