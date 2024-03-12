Live
Three cops among four held in fake passports case
Hyderabad: The Telangana Police's CID have arrested four more accused, including three Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), in a fake passport case, officials said on Monday.
With this, the total number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to 22, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Shikha Goel said.
Those arrested are identified as passport agent Koppisetti Kalyan, resident of SRNagar, ASI Thippanna, of Traffic Police Station, Maredpally, ASI Shaik Nazeer Basha of Panjagutta Traffic PS, and ASI Guntur Venkateshwarlu, SHE Team, Haka Bhavan, Hyderabad.
The accused were produced before a court.
ADG Goel said that the investigation is still in progress for collecting evidence of the fraud and apprehension of other accused.
It has been revealed in the investigation that, in addition to the 95 passports issued to illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka, another 30 passports have been issued in the same way bringing the total number of passports to 125.
The same has been informed to the passports and immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end, she added.