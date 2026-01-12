Thrilling new rides draw massive crowds to Numaish 2026

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’sworld-famous Numaish is buzzing with renewed energy this year as five new high-thrill rides make their debut at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The 2026 edition of the fair features the adrenaline-pumping Windmill, Flying Chair, and Tora Tora, alongside timeless classics such as the Giant Wheel and the Columbus Ride.

Since its inauguration on 1 January, the exhibition has seen a steady stream of hundreds of thousands of visitors. Sunday witnessed a massive surge in footfall, with families and groups of friends thronging the venue to experience the unique blend of shopping, illumination, and excitement.

For many Hyderabadis, the annual 45-day ritual—running until 15 February—is more than just a fair; it is a cultural staple. The air at the grounds is currently thick with the aroma of kebabs, Haleem, and other local delicacies, while the newly introduced rides have become the primary draw for the younger generation.

Mariya Kulsum, a teenager who waited 30 minutes to board the new Windmill ride, said the attraction had become a sensation online. “After seeing videos of these rides go viral on social media, I could not wait to experience the excitement for myself. The crowd is absolutely buzzing,” she said. Another thrill-seeker, Mahesh Kumar, described the Windmill experience as unique, noting that it flips riders upside down while spinning in circles. “It is designed for those who crave a serious rush,” he added.

Zaker Baqri, who manages the joy rides at Numaish, confirmed that the response to the new additions has been overwhelming. “These exhilarant rides are providing families with an unforgettable experience, and we have implemented comprehensive safety measures across all attractions, including those specifically for children,” he stated.

Beyond the amusement zone, the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition continues to be a major hub for national trade. Stalls from regions as diverse as Kashmir, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are offering everything from intricate handicrafts to high-end clothing. Renowned local brands like Pista House, Café Niloufer, and Chat Junction have also established a strong presence, cementing the event’s reputation as a premier destination for recreation and relaxation in Telangana.