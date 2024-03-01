Thrilling Results from BoxingBay Fight Nightshy

The inaugural BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad, organized by the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) the Indian Boxing Council (IBC) and supported by SouthBay, concluded with a thrilling display of professional boxing. The first ever event of BoxingBay held on February 29th at the Prost Brewpub, featured boxers from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh competing across various weight classes and had 6 bouts.

The packed audience witnessed intense battles, with the final match being a highlight of the night. The event showcased the growing popularity of professional boxing in India and the dedication of the athletes.

The IPBL and IBC have announced plans for more BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad, with the next event scheduled on 14th March 2024. The success of the first tour has set the stage for a series of exciting professional boxing events in the city.

The inaugural BoxingBay Tour in Hyderabad features four fight nights, with the first event held late evening of Thursday [February 29th ] at the Prost Brewpub. This will be followed by another round of high-octane professional boxing action in some of the city's most popular breweries and clubs.

The results of the first tour of BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad are out, with several boxers from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh emerging victorious in their respective weight class

Results of Thursday BoxingBay Fight Nights

01. Rampal Nilling Vs Aswin Ramesh..Winner Aswin Ramesh by KO in 3rd Round

02. Poken Siga Vs Keerthivarman, after 6 rounds, Winner Poken Siga by Unanimous decision of all 3 Judges

04. Shanborlang marbaniang Vs Vishwajith V - After 6 rounds Winner Shanborlang Marbaniang by Split Decision. 2 judges favoured Shanborlang, 3rd Judge favoured Vishwajith

05. Yaro Maying Vs Yaanmozhi - After 4 Rounds, Winner Yaro Maying by Unanimous Decision of all 3 judges

06. Laishram Shyam Kumar Vs Chandru G - Main Event of the night, Chandru G won by a Knockout in 2nd Round.

"The energy and enthusiasm of the packed audience at our BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad were truly electrifying. It's a testament to the growing popularity of boxing in India and the passion of our fans. We're thrilled to have hosted such an incredible event and look forward to more exciting nights in the future." Rajeev of Southbay Live, instrumental in presenting BoxingBay Fight Night Tour said.

"Challenging each other in front of a packed audience at BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad was an unforgettable experience. The adrenaline rush and the cheering crowd made it even more thrilling. We're grateful for the opportunity to showcase our skills and can't wait for the next event." The participating players echoed their excitement.

"The Indian Pro Boxing League is thrilled to see the success of events like BoxingBay Fight Nights in Hyderabad. The enthusiasm of the fans and the competitive spirit of the players highlight the league's commitment to promoting professional boxing in India. We are excited to continue supporting and nurturing boxing talent across the country." The Boxing Council of India and the Indian Pro Boxing Council Spokesperson said.

The BoxingBay Fight Nights, aiming to integrate professional boxing into the pop culture of India, will feature the top 20 professional boxers from across the world, battling it out for pride and glory.

The launch of BoxingBay Fight Nights tour marks a significant milestone in the journey of professional boxing in India. Combined with IPBL’s expertise in organising high-calibre boxing events and IBC’s commitment to the sport's development along with SouthBay’s passion for this sport, BoxingBay will redefine the boxing experience for fans and athletes alike.



























