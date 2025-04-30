Tight security for Miss World pageant in Hyd

Hyderabad: Following the recent terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government has decided to throw a high security blanket all around the city during the 20-day 'Miss World-2025' pageant, which begins on May 10. Special protection is being provided to all international delegates and the tourists are expected to arrive from different parts of the world to witness the glittering event in the historical city of Hyderabad.

At a review meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth inquired the top police officials about the security alerts and advisory sent by the Union government after the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. Top police officials including DGP Dr Jitendar and City police Commissioner CV Anand briefed the CM that the security was already on high alert in the state, especially in Hyderabad. The installation of high security devices at the Miss World pageant venues - HICC and Pochampally and elaborate security arrangements for the contestants and other VIPs was discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked the DGP and officials of Tourism and Culture wings to prepare a comprehensive action plan for foolproof arrangements, including security and safety of the visitors at the airport and hotels during the event.

Special Chief Secretary to Tourism (Full Additional Charge) Jayesh Ranjan has been asked to coordinate with the police and Central security agencies to provide high level security arrangements.

In a bid to showcase Telangana as the destination for world tourism, Revanth Reddy suggested to the tourism wing to prepare special tourism packages for international delegates and visitors during the event. All the historical monuments like Charminar, Golkonda, famous Ramappa and Yadagirigutta temples and recreation centres on the banks of river Krishna and Godavari, will be decorated to attract tourists.

Special transport facilities will also be provided for the visitors. Special officers will be appointed to supervise the arrangements department-wise and the city authorities are directed to complete pending beautification works in the city at the earliest.

As the host city of the Miss World 2025 competition, Hyderabad will get a makeover as the GHMC already started beautifying the flyovers, junctions and other prominent places, including the Hitec city.