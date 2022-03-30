TMREIS outsource lecturers seek regularisation of jobs

Hyderabad: The outsourcing lecturers of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) colleges have urged the government and the Society to regularise their jobs.

The lecturers, on Tuesday, led by the Syed Nisar Ahmed, national president of the Jano Jago Association and Telangana Minority Lecturers Association president Mir Aziz Ali and secretary Venu Gopal, gave a representation to AIMIM general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and demanded that those working as outsourcing lecturers in junior colleges run by the TMREIS be regularised and given job security.

The MLA ensured to discuss the issue with the authorities concerned. Apart from job security, they also demanded 20 per cent weightage in regular examinations, implementation of PRC with 30 per cent hike and continuation of the 12-month salary system.