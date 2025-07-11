Toddy tragedy: All 33 patients in NIMS out of danger and safe

Hyderabad: Four out of 33 persons, who consumed adulterated toddy and were admitted in the NIMS Hospital, are under dialysis and undergoing treatment under the supervision of the expert team of doctors. All the 33 patients in the NIMS hospitals are out of danger and safe.

According to the officials, six more patients, who consumed toddy, were admitted in the hospitals on Thursday. These patients were brought to the hospital with complaints of vomiting and diarrhea.

According to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Director Dr N Beerappa, 33 patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital and all of them were safe. Five persons died after consuming the adulterated toddy in various shops on Monday and Tuesday in the Kukatpally area. There were no deaths reported on Thursday and the officials are hopeful of recovery of patients within three to four days.

The patients were brought in with symptoms including dizziness, acute gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, and low blood pressure. According to the officials, four patients were undergoing dialysis and all necessary medical care is being provided. The situation is being closely monitored by the expert multi-speciality team, said Dr Beerappa.

The Excise office had sealed the toddy shops and arrested five accused, including Nagesh Goud, Batti Srinivas Goud, T Srinivas Goud, K Kumar Goud and Teegala Ramesh.

The Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao had said that the government would take stringent action against the people involved in the adulteration and ensure such incidents do not occur again. The Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha also visited the hospital on Thursday and inquired about the health condition of the patients.